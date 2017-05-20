The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) class 12th (HS +2) Science Result 2017 have been declared on May 20, today, at 9.45 am on Tripura Board of Secondary Education official site at tripuraresults.nic.in, Tbse.in.

Students who appeared for Class XII exams in Science stream can finally afford to relax as TBSE HS +2 Result 2017 as the results have announced.The Tripura Board successfully conducted the exam on March 2 and continued till April 8.

Last year, TBSE +2 Results had pass percentage of around 75%.

About Tripura Board of Secondary Education ​

Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973 by an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ) called Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 as passed by Tripura Legislative Assembly

Here’s how you can check TBSE HS Results 2017​: