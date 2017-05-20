CBSE 12th Result 2017: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12th results 2017 likely to declare on next week. The Students can check their result at official website once it’s declared.

CBSE class 12 results will be declared on May24, according to India Results Website. As per the report, board will be notifying the date one day before the results to be made available for the students.

The board successfully conducted the class 10 and 12 exams which started from March till April.

Last year, the CBSE board announced the 12th results in the last week of the May.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 result 2017: