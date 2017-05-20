Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) class 10th result 2017 have been declared on May 20, today. Students can check their result at official website.

HBSE successfully conducted Class 10 exam which is started from March 7, 2017 to March 28, 2017. Over 3 Lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.

The Student can also access class 10th result at bseh.org, and on haryana.indiaresults.com.

Earlier this week, board officials had said that the evaluation of answer sheets were over.

Steps to check your HBSE 10th result 2017: