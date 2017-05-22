The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2017 official answer key is likely to be released soon. The candidates can access the answer key at the official website once the announcement is made.

CBSE had successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on 7 May 2017. As per the official notification, the Board will announce the result on 8 June 2017 and the answer keys can be expected anytime soon.

The CBSE NEET 2017 Answer Keys will be released on cbseneet.nic.in. Students who had written the exam and are waiting for the NEET 2017 answer keys are requested to keep checking the official website for the same.

As per reports, candidates can challenge the CBSE NEET 2017 answer keys or the recorded responses, as is the norm of the Board. According to rules each challenge has to be raised with supported documents and a fee needs to be deposited along with the challenge.