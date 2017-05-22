The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) that conducted the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2017 is all set to declare its results today.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their TS EAMCAT results as soon as it is declared on the official website of the University.

The answer keys of TS EAMCAT examination that was conducted on May 12 were released on May 14. JNTU had started the registration procedure for the examination on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education since March 2017.

The TS EAMCAT examination that was held at 400 centres was attended by 220070 candidates.

Steps to check TS EAMCAT 2017 results: