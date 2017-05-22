The University of Delhi (DU) that has seen an massive surge in percent in the recent years will begin its application process from 5 PM today, Monday. The complete information for admissions is likely to be uploaded by Monday noon.

The application procedure will enable students to seek admission in undergraduate programs across 63 colleges of the University. There are at least 56,000 seats in the colleges that receives nearly 2,50,000 applications. The application window that will open today will close on June 12.

The online application process that was implemented last year by the University has received a good response and the University has sought feedback to strengthen the portal.

As per reports, the University has made a provision for the applicants to fill only one form and can edit it till last day by updating it.

During online registration, applicants will have to upload a passport-size photograph, scanned signature, self-attested Class X Board exam certificate, and self-attested Class XII marksheet.

Interested candidates can log into the website of University of Delhi for further details.