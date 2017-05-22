The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE ) that conducted the Class 10 ‘Madhyamik’ examination between February 22 and March 3 is all set to declare the results in the last week of May.

Candidates who are eagerly waiting for their results will be able to check their results as soon as it is declared on its official website: wbresults.nic.in

An official from the board was quoted saying, “WBBSE is expected to declare WBBSE Class 10 results 2017 and WBBSE Class 12 results 2017 in the last week of May”.

More than 10 lakh students have appeared for the WB ‘Madhyamik’ Exam 2017.

Steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2017:

• Visit the official website: WBBSE

• Click on the link of results (once it is available).

• Select “Madhyamic Pariksha (SE)”.

• Enter your details in the fields provided.

• Download and take a print out of the same for further reference.

About WBBSE Board:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is an autonomous body under the state government for conducting the Class 10 examinations in West Bengal, India. The examination is called the secondary examination or ‘Madhyamik Pariksha’. The board conducts exams all over West Bengal state and in other affiliates outside West Bengal. More than 10,50,000 students took the examination all over the state.