The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) on Monday released the released of the Class 10 examination conducted by them. However it was later realised due to some technical glitch the board had fetched an incorrect merit list.

Later in the evening the goof up was rectified and a revised merit list was released after making necessary corrections. As per reports, two employees were suspended for the goof-up.

In the result that was declared by HBSE initially, Monika Rani of Senior Model High School, Bhirdana, Fatehabad was declared as the topper having secured 493 marks out of the total 500. In the rectified merit list that was declared later in the evening, Yudhvir of VN Senior Secondary School, Rania (Sirsa), ranked first by securing 499 marks out of 500 and Monika Rani secured a creditable fifth position.

An official spokesperson of the Board said that 50.49% students have passed the Class 10 exams in which girls remained ahead of the boys. As against the 55.30% girls, 46.52% boys passed the examination.

HBSE had successfully conducted Class 10 exam which is started from March 7, 2017 to March 28, 2017. Over 3 Lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.