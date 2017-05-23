The Gujarat Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) that conducted the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) declared the result of it on Tuesday morning at 8 AM.

Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for their results can now check their results on the official website of GSEB. The news that the GUJCET 2017 results have been declared was official confirmed by the Gujarat Board in an official notification on the official website. The notification in the website reads that the results will be declared at 8 AM and the marksheets / scorecards will be distributed at the respective schools from 10 AM to 4PM today.

At least 2.67 lakh students have appeared for the common entrance test on May 10.

Steps to check your GUJCET 2017 results:

Log on to the official website of GSEB

Enter your GUJCET roll number and press submit button.

Download or take a print out of GUJCET 2017 results.

The GUJCET 2017 is a common screening test conducted by the Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Board (GSEB) to shortlist candidates for admission to engineering degree, engineering diploma and pharmacy courses.