The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 2017 Results are likely to be declared on May 24 or 25. The students can check their Class 12 results at the official website once it is announced.

The Board conducted the class 12 exams from March till April. Over 10,98,891 students appeared for the class 12 exams at various test centres across the nation. The CBSE Class 10 Results 2017 are expected to be released on June 2.

The students can also access their class 12 results at the following alternate websites: indiaresults.com, results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in

“The annual exam result will be declared on time as the board has adopted several IT initiatives which will aid in faster result processing.” official statement.

Some time back the CBSE scrapped the moderation policy according to which 15% ‘grace marks’ are awarded to students in exams that have difficult questions. But, the CBSE will continue to give grace marks to students who narrowly miss the passing-mark.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2017: