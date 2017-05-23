The University of Delhi (DU) that kick off its admission procedure from Monday has received a tremendous response on its opening day.

The online registration for admission to undergraduate courses of Delhi University saw around 200 entries within 10 minutes after the window opened. “Between 6 pm and 6:10 pm, we saw around 200 online registrations. If the present momentum continues, we can expect around 10,000 applications on the first day,” said an official associated with admissions department.

An official release read: within one-and-half hour, the numbers shot up to around 6,300 applicants.

The online application process that was implemented last year by the University has received a good response and the University has sought feedback to strengthen the portal.

While briefing the students about the online registration procedure, the official admitted that students are required to submit their forms speedily as the short window will remain till June 12. But the students have to fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria when the cut-off lists are released.

The University will release its first cut-off list on June 20 after which students fulfilling the criteria can submit their application.

As of now, six cut-off dates have been announced. However, further cut-off lists may be announced depending on the vacant seats in colleges, an official statement said.

Interested candidates can log on to the website of University of Delhi for further details.