Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to announce class 10th, 12th result 2017 anytime soon. The Student can access their result at board website – cbse.nic.in. They can also check it on cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in or results.gov.in once it is declared.

The CBSE class 10th & 12th result exact date has not been decided, and no confirmation in this regard has been given by the Board. We advise to the student keep checking CBSE site for result.

The result related updates will be available at the official portal of the Board at cbse.nic.in.

About CBSE Board Exams:

CBSE board had conducted the exams on 9 March 2017. With approximately 20 lakh students at a time appearing for Class 10th & 12th exam at 27041 centres across the nation. While 886506 students had appeared for the CBSE class 10th exam, 1098981 students appeared for the class 12th board exam.

How to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2017: