The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Tuesday declared the Class 10 (SSLC) board exams and Class 12 Arts Stream (HSSLC) examination results.

Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for their results can check their results on the official website of MBOSE.

MBOSE held Class 10 SSLC exams held from March 2 to March 16 while Class 12 HSSLC exams were conducted from March 3 to 29.

As per a report published by Hindustan Times, the name of the 20 toppers of the MBOSE Class 10 examination were leaked online on Monday night a day before the scheduled date.

Steps to check SSLC Class 10 and HSSLC Class 12 results:

Log into the official website of MBOSE

Click on the SSLC and HSSLC, 2017 Result Declaration option

Enter the required details

Take a print out of your results for further assistance

Duyu Asung of St. George Secondary School in Nongmynsong, Shillong, and Lamphrang Lyngdoh of Ram Krishna Mission HS School in Cherrapunji stood first, securing 568 out of 600 marks.

At least 27,547 students appeared in SSLC exam this year. The pass % of Meghalaya SSLC (10th) exam is 54.04 % with 79.06 % for regular candidates and 32.89 % for private candidates.