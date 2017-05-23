Council of Higher Secondary Exam, Manipur (Cohsem) class 12 HSE results 2017 have been declared. The Students can check their results at official website.

The Manipur board had conducted the exams in the month of march and now the results has been published on the Manipur Result official portal.

About COHSEM Manipur Board:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur was established in the year 1992 under the provisions of the Manipur Higher Secondary Act, 1992 ( Manipur Act 4 of 1992). Prior to the establishment of the Council, the +2 courses in the state were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur as Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate course in the Higher Secondary Schools and Pre-University course by the Manipur university in the College.

Steps to check Manipur Exam Result 2017: