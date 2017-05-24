CBSE 12th result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that was likely to declare the Class 12th result 2017 today, Wednesday, may take one more week to release it owing to the moderation policy being followed by the board.

Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the CBSE not to go ahead with the withdrawal of its moderation policy for the Class X and Class XII examinations held this year, saying “rules cannot be changed after the game has begun”.

As per sources, a majority of the evaluation work and processing of the result data had already been done besides the moderation policy marks.

The Board conducted the Class 12 exams from March till April. Over 10,98,891 students appeared for the class 12 exams at various test centres across the nation. The CBSE Class 10 Results 2017 are expected to be released on June 2.

Some time back the CBSE scrapped the moderation policy according to which 15% ‘grace marks’ are awarded to students in exams that have difficult questions. But, the CBSE will continue to give grace marks to students who narrowly miss the passing-mark.