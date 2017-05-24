The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Class 12th results by the end of this month and the result for Class 10 or matriculation will follow in June.

Although reports from various sources suggest that the result will be declared between May 27 and May 29 but so far there is no official confirmation. Earlier there were also reports that the results of the intermediate exam will be declared by May 17 and May 20.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website of BSEB as soon as the results are declared.

The Board’s chairman had earlier said that Bihar Board is aiming for complete digitisation of both secondary and senior secondary education in the state. For the scheme a Rs 493.01 crore budget with a deficit of Rs 67.6 crore has been approved for the academic year 2017-18.

BSEB created headlines across the country when a television channel showed Ruby Rai, Bihar’s 2016 ‘topper’ in Arts stream unable to answer the most basic questions as allegations of large-scale irregularities in the exam system surfaced.