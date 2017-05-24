Confusion seems to prevail over the release date of the CBSE Class 12th Board result 2017. This comes after the Delhi High Court directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to continue with the moderation or ‘grace marks’ policy for another one year.

So far, the CBSE had not released an official date for the results but media reports and exam-tracking portals have been speculating that the results are likely to be declared on May 24.

Sources from CBSE, however, said that the Board still needs to first get the court order passed on Tuesday. It is also being reported that the order is likely to reach the CBSE Board office on Wednesday morning after which the officials will take the final decision regarding the announcement of results.

The Head of the CBSE schools association in Karnataka, M Srinivasan, said that the results were unlikely to be declared on Wednesday as the results had been tabulated without moderation and would have to be re-tabulated following the court order.

Here are the steps to check the CBSE Class 12th result 2017: