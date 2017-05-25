A day after Delhi High Court ordered Central Board of Education (CBSE) not to go head with the withdrawal of its moderation policy, the Board is likely to move Supreme Court against the high court verdict.

Confusion seems to prevail over the release date of the CBSE Class 12th Board result 2017. This comes after the Delhi High Court directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to continue with the moderation or ‘grace marks’ policy for another one year.

However, reports from various sources suggest that results are expected between May 25 and May 27 as these are the dates when CBSE declares their results every year.

CBSE’s decision to approach the Apex Court could affect students of eight state boards, including Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, which have declared their results.

The Board conducted the Class 12 exams from March till April. Over 10,98,891 students appeared for the class 12 exams at various test centres across the nation. The CBSE Class 10 Results 2017 are expected to be released on June 2.

Some time back the CBSE scrapped the moderation policy according to which 15% ‘grace marks’ are awarded to students in exams that have difficult questions. But, the CBSE will continue to give grace marks to students who narrowly miss the passing-mark.

Here are the steps to check the CBSE Class 12th result 2017: