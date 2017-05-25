The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) HSC 12th result 2017 have been declared on May 25, Thursday. The student can check their result at official website.

The Maharashtra Board had conducted HSC examination from February 28 to March 25, 2017 was appeared by more than 15.05 lakh students. The results of Class 12 is available on the official website of MSBSHSE .

Candidates who had appeared for the examination on can check their results on the official website of MSBSHSE.

Steps to check HSC/Class 12 result 2017: