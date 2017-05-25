The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) HSC 12th result 2017 have been declared on May 25, Thursday. The student can check their result at official website.
The Maharashtra Board had conducted HSC examination from February 28 to March 25, 2017 was appeared by more than 15.05 lakh students. The results of Class 12 is available on the official website of MSBSHSE .
Candidates who had appeared for the examination on can check their results on the official website of MSBSHSE.
Steps to check HSC/Class 12 result 2017:
- Log on to official website MSBSHSE
- Click on the link flashing Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate HSC results 2017
- Enter your Hall Ticket No and other details in the fields provided
- Click on View Result
- Download the Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 and take a printout for future reference
First Published | 25 May 2017 12:58 PM
