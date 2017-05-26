The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not approach Supreme Cpurt against Delhi High Court’s order on continuation moderation policy.

Confusion seems to prevail over the release date of the CBSE Class 12th Board result 2017 after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the CBSE not to go ahead with the withdrawal of its moderation policy for the Class X and Class XII examinations held this year, saying “rules cannot be changed after the game has begun”.

On Thursday Prakash Javadekar said that the CBSE would declare the results of Classes 10 and 12 on time.

“CBSE results will be declared on time, the date will be told by CBSE. No need to worry about the court’s order, justice will be done for all,” Javadekar told reporters.

The Board conducted the Class 12 exams from March till April. Over 10,98,891 students appeared for the class 12 exams at various test centres across the nation. The CBSE Class 10 Results 2017 are expected to be released on June 2.

Some time back the CBSE scrapped the moderation policy according to which 15% ‘grace marks’ are awarded to students in exams that have difficult questions. But, the CBSE will continue to give grace marks to students who narrowly miss the passing-mark.