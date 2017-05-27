The class 10th results of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education‬ (WBBSE) have been announced today at 10 AM. All those students who appeared for the exams can log on to the official website — wbresults.nic.in — and can check their respective results.

Around 10 lakh 72 thousand students who appeared for the exam can know the results once the Board President formally declares WB Madhyamik Pariksha Result and announces the topper list.

The board also under took several measures to curb cheating during the examinations. The mark sheets will be distributed by WBBSE to the concerned school authorities after publication of result. In 2017, the examinations were held between 22nd February and 3rd March.

Students can check their West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2017 by:

a) Visit either wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.

b) Click ‘Madhyamik Results 2017′.

c) Submit Roll Number.

d) Download the result and save it for future use.

In case students are unable to access the website, they can also get their results via SMS.