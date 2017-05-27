The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results or class 12 of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) results are set to be announced on May 29. The board had successfully conducted the exams from February 28 to March 25.

Out of the total 15.05 lakh students who appeared for the HSC 2017 examinations, 8,48,000 were boys while 6,56,000 were girls.

After the board announces the results, students can directly check their results on Maharashtra Board official website — mahresult.nic.in.

The appeared students can check their HSC class 12 results on the website by following theses simple steps:

1) Open the official website of the board — mahresult.nic.in.

2) Click ‘Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate HSC results 2017’ link.

3) Fill in the hall ticket number and other required details.

4) View the results and save it for future reference.

The results will also be made available on results.nic.in and examresults.net. Last year, the overall passing percentage was overall passing percentage was 86.60 % of the state.