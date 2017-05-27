The Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Class 12th Arts Result 2017 will be announced today anytime after 1 PM. After the Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Exam 2017 results are announced, they will be made available on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)’s official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, the Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Class 12th Arts results will also be made available on examresults.net/rajasthan/.

The Board had successfully conducted the exams from March 2 – March 25, 2017.

The students who had appeared for the RBSE Class 12 Arts examinations can check their results on mobile phones also. Students can check their 2017 Arts Results by sending an SMS to 56263.

In order to receive the Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Class 12th Arts Result 2017 on phones — SMS – RESULTRAJ12AROLL NUMBER – to 56263.

The students can check their results on website by following these steps:

1) Open RBSE official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2) Click on RESULTS 2017 EXAMS

3) Enter the roll number.

4) Check your Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Class 12 Arts Result and take a print out for future use.