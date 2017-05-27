CBSE 12th Result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally put an end to all the speculations and declared that the CBSE Class 12 results will be announced on May 28 (Sunday).

The results will be announced online and can be accessed on — www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in between 10AM to 12AM.

Here are the steps to check your CBSE Class 12th Result online:

Log on to any these websites www.cbse.nic.in or cbse.examresults.net or www.results.nic.in. Click on the Class 12th Board result 2017 option. The website will redirect you to another page. Enter your Roll No. in the blank field. Click Submit You can download the result or print it for future reference.

The CBSE board results were delayed this year because of the assembly elections in five states this year.

(NewsX wishes all the candidates All the best for their results)