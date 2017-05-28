The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally put an end to all the speculations and declared that the CBSE Class 12 results will be announced on today, Sunday.

Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for their results can take a sigh of relief as the Class 12 will be soon available on the official website of CBSE.

The results will be announced online and can be accessed on — www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in between 10AM to 12AM.

The CBSE had proposed scrapping the moderation policy on April 25 that entailed extra marks to students as compensation for tough, inarticulate, confusing questions.

However, when the matter reached the Delhi High court, it shot down the proposal, saying the rules cannot be changed at the eleventh hour.

Steps to check your CBSE Class 12th Result online:

Log on to the official website of CBSE

Click on the Class 12th Board result 2017 option.

Enter the required details.

Click Submit

Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference.

The Board conducted the Class 12 exams from March till April. Over 10,98,891 students appeared for the class 12 exams at various test centres across the nation. The CBSE Class 10 Results 2017 are expected to be released on June 2.