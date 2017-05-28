The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday morning announced the Class 12 results with Raksha Gopal from Amity International School, Noida emerging as the topper with an astonishing 99.6%.

“I still can’t believe the result, my aim was to do well, didn’t expect to top,” Raksha Gopal said.

Bhumi Sawant from DAV Chandigarh secured the second position with 99.4%, while Aditya Jain from Bhawan Vidyalaya in Chandigarh scored 99.2% to take home the third spot.

Raksha scored 100 marks each in Political Science, English and Economics.

However, the CBSE all India pass percentage has slightly dipped from 83.05% to 82% this time.

Raksha Gopal scores 99.6% in #CBSEclassXII , is all India topper pic.twitter.com/77XtVXRWct — ANI (@ANI_news) May 28, 2017

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar took to his Twitter account to congratulate the students. He wrote: “I congratulate all those who were successful and those who did not succeed must not lose hope.”

He said he was happy that toppers came from arts, science and commerce streams, and added that one topper aspires to become an economist, another an IAS officer whereas two others aim to pursue engineering and political science.

He said the credit for their success goes to their hard work, dedication, parents, and teachers.

About 10,98,981 students appeared in the class 12 examinations this year, according to the board.

A total of 6,38,865 boys and 4,60,026 girls appeared for the Class 12 examination held between March 9 to April 29.

Results of the Class 12 can be checked on the official website of the CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in.

(With IANS inputs)