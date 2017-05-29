The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) that conducted the ICSE Class X and ISC Class XII examinations is all set to declare its results today, Monday at 3 PM.

Candidates who had been eagerly waiting for their results will be able to heck their results as soon as it is available on its official website of CISCE. Students can also get their ICSE, ISC results 2017 via SMS by sending an SMS — ICSE/ISC followed by seven-digit unique id code — to 09248082883.

Digital market sheet scheme has been introduced for the first time which will allow students to download their mark sheets on the DigiLocker app. From this year onwards students will also have the provision to apply for rechecking of marks online.

