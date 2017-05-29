The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) have declared its SSC Class 10 results on Monday.

Candidates who had appeared for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board examination can now check their results GSEB SSC Class 10 results on the official website of GSHSEB.

At least 11,02,625 had appeared for the Class 10 examination that was held between March 15 and March 25, 2017. The total pass percentage is 68.24%. Girls have performed better with 73.33% as against 64.69% boys. This year 142 prisoners in the state were allowed to for the examination by the Board.

Steps to check GSEB SSC Class 10 results:

Log on to the official website of GSHSE

Enter the required details

The result will be displayed

Take a print out of it for further assistance

GSHSEB declared the GSEB class 12 higher secondary science stream results on May 11.