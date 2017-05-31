CHSE Odisha Result 2017: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) board class 12 Result 2017 for Arts and Commerce has declared on its official websites orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. Candidates who have been waiting for their Class 12 results in Arts and Commerce under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) can access their result on board website.

Atleast 2.9 lakh students have appeared for the Odisha XII Result 2017 exam that was conducted in the month of March earlier this year.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa.

Steps to checks your plus two (+2) Arts and Commerce results: