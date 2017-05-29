Ananya Maity of the Heritage School here was declared as the topper of ISC (12th) Boards with 99.5 per cent marks, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced on Monday. Overall, girls once again outdid boys.

Muskan Abdulla Pathan from Hutchings High School, Pune and Ashwin Rao from St Paul’s English School, Bengaluru were declared as joint toppers of ICSE (10th) boards exam with 99.4 per cent marks.

West Bengal figures prominently in the council’s all-India merit list.

In ISC, Devesh Lakhotia (Kolkata) clinched the second spot with 99.25 per cent alongwith Ayushi Srivastava (Lucknow), Rishika Dhariwal (Mumbai) and Keerthana Srikanth from Gurgaon.

Kolkata’s Anant Kothari and Sougata Chowdhury stood third with 99 per cent in addition to Deepthi S. (Dehradun), Vedanshi Gupta and Yukta Meena from Lucknow.

In the ICSE merit list, Debasree Pal of Auxilium Convent School, Barasat, North 24 Parganas clocked in at the second position with 99.20 per cent with Farzan Bharucha from Mumbai.

In ICSE, girls did better than boys, with a pass percentage of 99.03 per cent. Boys have achieved a pass percentage of 98.13 per cent, said a statement by CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.

In ISC, pass percentage for girls is 97.73, while boys have achieved a pass percentage of 95.39.

Around 175,299 students appeared for ICSE examination this year of which 44.8 per cent were girls. The pass percentage is 98.53.

As for the ISC exam, out of the 73,633 students who appeared for the annual exercise, 46.08 per cent are girls. 96.47 is the pass percentage for ISC.