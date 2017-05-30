The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) higher secondary (HS) 12th result 2017 to be declared on May 30, today at 10.30 am. The Students can check their result at the official website.

The West Bengal board had conducted the exams in the month of march and now going to announce HS result. Students are requested to keep login on board website for their class 12th result 2017.

Alternatively, students can also obtain the results via SMS. For this, the students can send a message in the following format: WB12<space>ROLL + NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Steps to check WBCHSE HS Result 2017: