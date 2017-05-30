The Assam Higher Secondary Education Board (AHSEC) to declare the Assam HS Class 12 Results 2017 today, Tuesday at 10 AM.

Candidates who had been waiting for their Class 12/HS results will be able to check their results on the official website of AHSEC.

HS Class 12 exam that was conducted from February 20 to March 20 was attended by at least 2.5 lakh students across the state.

In view to the approaching admissions in Delhi University (DU) affiliated colleges, AHSEC hastened the process of declaring the HS Class 12 results.

Steps to check HS Class 12 results: