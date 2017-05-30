The Assam Higher Secondary Education Board (AHSEC) to declare the Assam HS Class 12 Results 2017 today, Tuesday at 10 AM.
Candidates who had been waiting for their Class 12/HS results will be able to check their results on the official website of AHSEC.
HS Class 12 exam that was conducted from February 20 to March 20 was attended by at least 2.5 lakh students across the state.
In view to the approaching admissions in Delhi University (DU) affiliated colleges, AHSEC hastened the process of declaring the HS Class 12 results.
Steps to check HS Class 12 results:
- Log in to official website of AHSEC
- Click on Higher Secondary Examination Result 2017
- Enter your roll number and other details in the fields provided
- Click on Submit
- Download the Assam AHSEC Class 12 Result 2017 and take a printout for future assistance
First Published | 30 May 2017 10:00 AM
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on