cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE 10th result 2017 to be declared today according to indiaresults.com

CBSE 10th Result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th result 2017 likely to be declared on June 2, today according to indiasresults.com. The students can check their result at the official website once it’s declared.

CBSE had conducted exams 2017 for class 10th in the months of March / April and now going to announce the result anytime. The date is not confirmed, but as per the indiaresults.com CBSE will declared the class 10 result today.

Students are suggested to keep visiting the official website cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Steps to check CBSE 10th result 2017: