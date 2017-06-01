A- A A+

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th result 2017 likely to be declared on June 2. The students can check their result at the official website once it’s declared.

CBSE had conducted exams 2017 for class 10th in the months of March / April and now going to announce the result in last week on May. The date is not confirmed, but likely to be on May 2.

Students are suggested to keep visiting the official website cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

ALSO READ: CBSE class XII results: With 99.6%, Noida girl Raksha Gopal becomes all India topper

Steps to check CBSE 10th result 2017:

  • Visit the official of CBSE at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on the link ‘CBSE class 10 results’
  • Enter your all the required details.
  • Press Login Button.
  • The Results will be display on your computer screen.
  • Download your CBSE 10th result 2017 result and take a print out of the same for future

First Published | 1 June 2017 3:44 PM
Read News On:

cbse 10th result 2017 date

cbse board results

cbse class 10 result date

CBSE Exam Results 2017

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        