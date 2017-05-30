The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th result 2017 likely to be declared on May 31. The students can check their result at the official website.

CBSE had conducted exams 2017 for class 10th in the months of March / April and now going to announce the result in last week on May. The date is not confirmed, but likely to be on May 31.

Students are suggested to keep visiting the official website cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Steps to check CBSE 10th result 2017: