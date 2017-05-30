The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Class 10 & 12 Result 2017 have been declared on May 30. The students can check their result at official websites ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

The Uttarakhand Board had conducted the 10 and 12 exam in the month of March. The candidate who had appeared for the exam can access their result from official website.

In case of any problem/query students are advised to contact at telephone number 05947-254275 or email id secy-ubse-uk@nic.in’

Step to check your Uttarakhand Board 10 and 12 Result 2017: