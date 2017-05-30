Nearly 70% of students who took the Class 12 Science stream exams of the Bihar School Examination Board failed, while 76% students who took the Arts exam have failed — thanks to strict measures against cheating, according to results announced on Tuesday.

The only silver lining was that 73.76% students appearing in Commerce stream exams passed.

In the science stream, which saw only 30.11% students pass, saw an average of 44.66% marks scored.

Last year, when the new rules against cheating were not in place, the state board exams saw 67.06 per cent science students pass, while the arts stream saw 80.87% students pass.