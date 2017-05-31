A- A A+

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) HS result 2017 have been declared on May 31. The Students can check their class 12th results at official website.

 The Assam Board had conducted the exams in the month of March and now they has announced the HS result. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can access the result from the board site.

The students can also check the result at ahsec.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, resultsassam.nic.in.

Steps to check AHSEC Assam HS Result 2017:

  • Log on to the website ahsec.nic.in or on resultsassam.nic.in.
  • Click on Higher Secondary Examination HS Result 2017 tab.
  • Enter your roll number and other details.
  • Once you click on submit, your result will be displayed on the screen

First Published | 31 May 2017 9:45 AM
