The board of secondary education of Assam (SEBA) has declared the Class 10 HSLC Result 2017 today. The appeared students can check the results on its official website, sebaonline.org.

The SEBA confirmed this through a notification on its official website.

This time around 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the exam. The appeared students can check their results on sebaonline.org.

The HSLC exams 2017 were conducted from 17 February – 10 March. Last year, around 3.81 lakh students had appeared and the pass percentage was 62.79%.

The appeared students can check their Assam HSLC Result 2017 by:

Open results.sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in

Click ‘results’ notification

Enter roll number and other required details

Save and take a print out of the results for future use.