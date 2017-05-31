The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th result 2017 likely to be declared anytime. The board had conducted the exams in the month of March.

CBSE had announced the class 12th result on May 28. Students who had appeared for the 10th class exam are waiting for their result CBSE is going to declare class 10 results soon.

As per the report, the Board has not confirmed any date for class 10 result declaration but according to indiaresults.com result will be declare on June 2.

The CBSE will make the announcement on the official website cbse.nic.in. The result will be declared on cbseresults.nic.in and update will be also be given at results.gov.in and results.nic.in.