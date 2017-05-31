Plus One Result 2017: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE),Kerala plus one result 2017 have been declared on May 31, today. The students can check their result at official website.

The DHSE had conducted the class 11 exam in the month of March. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can access their plus one result from the board site.

The result of class 11 exams has been released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala. The students can also visit dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in website for the result 2017.

Steps to check the Kerala plus one result 2017: