The Delhi University (DU) has deferred to June 7 the date for commencement of process of admission to Ph.D, M.Phil and postgraduate programmes, a statement from the university said.

The admission process was earlier slated to begin from May 31.

In a communique issued on Tuesday, the DU announced that the date for registration for these courses would also be shifted further.

The registration will be completely online and the last date for applications will be June 20.

The start date for undergraduate courses (entrance-based) would be announced soon, the university said.

