The results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations that were held in 2016 were declared today on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the UPSC examination can check their results from the official website — www.upsc.gov.in.

Sources revealed that around 1,099 candidates are recommended for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central services.

The written test for the civil services examination was held in December last year which was followed by interviews for personality test between March and May this year.

Nandini K R is a 2016 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and she is currently posted in Faridabad, Haryana.

She graduated in engineering from M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru and is a resident of Kolar district which is about 100 km away from Bengaluru.

Here are the steps to download UPSC civil services result 2016:

– Log on to the official website for the UPSC result which is www.upsc.gov.in.

– Click on the notification tab for the civil service results.

– Enter the candidate details in the fields provided in the section.

– Download the results and print a copy for further reference.