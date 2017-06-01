Rajasthan, Basic School Teachers Certificate Course (BSTC) entrance exam result 2017 have been released on June 1. The candidates can check their result at official website.

BSTC entrance exam had been conducted by University of Kota at Board and now the result is out. The Students who had appeared for the exam can access their result from the official portals www.bstc2017.org. www.bstc2017.com.

More than 5,12,382 candidates had applied for the examination but approximately 4,78,818 appeared for the exam official statement by The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kailash Saudani of BSTC.

Steps to check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2017: