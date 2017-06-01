The admit card for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2017 entrance examination were released on May 31, 2017. As notified earlier, the ICAR will be conducting the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2017 on June 10 and June 11.

The candidates appearing for the exams can check the ICAR AIEEA 2017 admit card details on www.icarexam.net (the official portal) for ICAR’s entrance exam related information.

The candidates are also requested to carry their admit card in the prescribed format.

The other important details related to the admit card is as follows:

1) For E-Admit Card information – May 31

2) Date of Examination: June 10

The roll number and the examination centre will be announced by the admit card.

Appearing candidates can download the admit card in following ways:

a) Visit the official website. Click on the given link of AIEEA UG 2017 to download the form.

b) Enter registration number and password.

c) Submit the details.

d) Take a print out of the displayed admit card and keep it with you till the final admission.

e) Affix the passport size photograph on the given space.

f) Put the signature on it.

g) Self-attest the photograph and the signature.

NOTE: If the candidate fails to bring the admit card in the required condition, his/her permission to enter the examination hall might be cancelled.