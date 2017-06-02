The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 results 2017 on Saturday, June 3.

Candidates who had appeared for the Class 10 examination will be able to check the results as soon as the Class 10 results 2017 results will available on the official website of CBSE.

As per reports, although the Board has not confirmed any date for the declaration of Class 10 result but the Class 10 results 2017 is expected to be declared on June 3.

The CBSE will make the announcement on the official website cbse.nic.in. The result will be declared on cbseresults.nic.in and update will be also be available at results.gov.in and results.nic.in.

CBSE had declared the Class 12 result on May 2.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017: