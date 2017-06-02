Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) group 2 results 2016 have declared on June 2. The candidates can check their results at official website.

TSPSC conducted the exam in the month of November 2016. The candidates who had written the exam can access their results from the commission site.

The Commission had earlier released the answer keys and invited objections.

The recruitment examination was conducted to fill a total of 1,032 vacancies. More than 8.18 lakh candidates applied for the exam, out of which, over 5 lakh candidates had appeared in 1,911 test venues across the state.

Steps to check TSPSC Group 2 results 2016: