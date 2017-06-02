UP Board Result 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Board has made it clear that it will announce its Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) result on June 9 2017. The students who appeared for the UP board exams can check their results on the official website (upresults.nic.in and examresults.nic.in) after 12PM.

The results were earlier expected to be delayed following the High Court directive to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over the discontinuation of the board’s moderation policy or grant of grace marks.

About 60,61,034 candidates appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board Exams this year. Around 34,04,571 appeared for the 10th exam, while 26,24,681 appeared for the UP Board Intermediate 12th class exam.

Here are the steps to check the results of up board 2017:

Visit the website upresults.nic.in or http://www.examresults.net/up/ Select the class that you want to check the result for and click submit Fill out the details like roll number and password Check the details once again and click submit Download and take a print out of the result for future use

NewsX wishes all the candidates All The Best for their results.