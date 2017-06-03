The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) class 10 X result 2017 to be declared on May 3, today. The students can check their result at official website: manresults.nic.in.

Manipur Board had conducted the Class X High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam in the month of March. Now they are going to announce the result very soon. The student who had written the exam can access class 10 result from the board site once it’s declared.

The students can also check class X result from indiaresults.com, schools9 website.

Students are requested to keep their relevant candidate information like roll number ready to avoid delays

Steps to check Manipur BSEM board Class 10 X result 2017: