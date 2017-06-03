Putting an end to all rumours and uncertainties, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that the CBSE Class 10 results have been declared on Saturday, June 3.

Candidates who had been eagerly waiting for their results can take a sign of relief as the results are declared today. The CBSE Class 10 results are available on the website of CBSE.

The Board on Friday issued a press release which mentioned the candidates can access their results through these websites www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in.

“The schools will automatically get their entire Schools results on email id’s already registered with the Board,” reads the website. The CBSE Class 10 results can also be accessed through search engine www.bing.com.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2017: